Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 14.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 729,889 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock declined 9.33%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.81M shares with $103.02 million value, up from 5.08 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $34.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 8.94M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 1882.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 26,360 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 27,760 shares with $1.93M value, up from 1,400 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 752,030 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can These 2 Small-Cap Stocks Become the Next $15 Billion LNG Giants? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: Cheniere ramps up feedgas deliveries to Texas LNG export terminal – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “November 30: Natural Gas Weekly – Dry Gas Production Reached A New All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan, Williams win OK to start up facilities to boost feedgas to Cheniere LNG terminals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 268,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 27,000 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fifth Third Bank holds 1,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 1,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advent Intll Ma reported 1.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 200 were reported by Barnett And Incorporated. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.35% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.23 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 302,900 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 26,543 shares stake. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 9,583 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 491 shares to 6,441 valued at $7.69 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,026 shares and now owns 1,647 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $585.95 million activity. $584.37 million worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was sold by ICAHN CARL C. Fusco Jack A bought 15,000 shares worth $888,000. On Thursday, June 28 BRANDOLINI NUNO sold $1.30M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 20,000 shares. On Friday, June 22 the insider Zichal Heather sold $234,064. $100,470 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was bought by Markowitz Sean N on Wednesday, November 14. KILPATRICK DAVID B had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.03 million on Thursday, September 27.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 465,759 shares to 2.91M valued at $197.39M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 50,318 shares and now owns 54,002 shares. Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Will Soon Become An LNG Exporter – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: The Dividend Story Takes Another Turn – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron Corporation – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update (NYSE:KMI) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21 target in Friday, July 27 report. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Bernstein. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.