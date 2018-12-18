Among 9 analysts covering Wetherspoon J D PLC (LON:JDW), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Wetherspoon J D PLC had 19 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) on Thursday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 7. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of JDW in report on Friday, September 14 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, September 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1450 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Peel Hunt. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Shore Capital maintained the shares of JDW in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Sell” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. See J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) latest ratings:

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 97.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 44,548 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 1,325 shares with $44,000 value, down from 45,873 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $27.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Interactive Brokers Group Cl A Ord (Nms) (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 6,236 shares to 26,734 valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Stars Group Inc stake by 17,212 shares and now owns 60,094 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.66% stake. Cibc World Markets reported 333,387 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Reilly Fin Advisors Llc holds 726 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 6,502 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.12% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 402,580 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 724,268 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 460,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 12,436 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 27,364 shares. Moreover, M Hldg Securities has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8,869 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 38,836 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Vident Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Bbt Cap Management Ltd owns 32,920 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. $983,558 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were sold by Lee Jae Hyun. 3,526 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $99,473 were sold by Doerger Brian J.. The insider Jones Wendy Elizabeth sold 10,516 shares worth $354,179. $522,528 worth of stock was sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider OMIDYAR PIERRE M sold $1.04M.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.19 million for 12.78 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1081. About 156,274 shares traded. J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 1.12 billion GBP. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio.