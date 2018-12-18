Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.58. About 25.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 30,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,690 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.14M, up from 151,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160. About 482,162 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $179.24 million activity. The insider ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $39.72 million. Pearson Bryan A sold $793,231 worth of stock or 3,424 shares.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35,716 shares to 458,288 shares, valued at $81.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,117 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 10,608 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,980 shares. Assetmark accumulated 3,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 8,662 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 392,092 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Skylands Cap Lc has 0.51% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 16,865 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 17,335 shares. 56 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Advisor Prtnrs accumulated 1,053 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,300 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 21,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 50,715 were reported by Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Co.

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 108 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23500 target in Tuesday, April 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Compass Point. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, April 12. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, April 2 with “Hold”.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.73 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 68,799 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 139,755 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penn Davis Mcfarland invested in 74,906 shares or 4.87% of the stock. Cap stated it has 6.63 million shares. First Manhattan owns 3.25M shares. Knott David M has 25,050 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maplelane holds 0.6% or 80,001 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And Inc has 4.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 200,014 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management stated it has 81,963 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De has 3.47 million shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M.