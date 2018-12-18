Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.25, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 20 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 sold and trimmed stock positions in Capital Southwest Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.55 million shares, down from 8.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Capital Southwest Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 10.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 4,073 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 10.08%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 43,671 shares with $6.30 million value, up from 39,598 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $6.06B valuation. The stock increased 4.86% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 123,014 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 05/04/2018 – JLL crowns innovation champions in 15th annual Da Vinci awards; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $320.92 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 7.05 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation for 1.45 million shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc owns 1.21 million shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.52% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,400 shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $6.14 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $15,094 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold JLL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 0.05% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap invested in 0.2% or 274,764 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 2,511 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership has 1,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce reported 5,688 shares. Generation Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4.25M shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 12,593 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 12,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.1% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Dupont Mgmt holds 6,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 305 are held by North Star Inv Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 88,370 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $30,988 activity. 200 shares were sold by Grainger Guy, worth $30,988.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 6,853 shares to 1,067 valued at $417,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 71,393 shares and now owns 23,622 shares. Altaba Inc/Fund Parent was reduced too.