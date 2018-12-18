Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 30.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 5,540 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 12,339 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 17,879 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $119.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 5.86 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%

Kepos Capital Lp decreased First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA) stake by 18.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 730 shares as First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA)’s stock declined 15.25%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 3,203 shares with $1.45M value, down from 3,933 last quarter. First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc now has $4.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $379.65. About 14,916 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has declined 4.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS

Since June 28, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 9 insider sales for $9.80 million activity. BRYANT HOPE HOLDING had sold 2,308 shares worth $988,262. The insider Heavner Daniel L bought $98,272. $21,484 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR. $3.41M worth of stock was sold by Holding Olivia Britton on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 99 shares valued at $42,250 was bought by NIX CRAIG L. $9,625 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) stake by 95,000 shares to 156,125 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) stake by 501,000 shares and now owns 516,800 shares. John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) was raised too.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) stake by 95,000 shares to 156,125 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) stake by 501,000 shares and now owns 516,800 shares. John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.00, from 1.86 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 16.35 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity. 59,495 shares valued at $5.17 million were sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.