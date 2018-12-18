Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 56,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.52 million, up from 165,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.69. About 14.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Clorox (CLX) by 88.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 11,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 13,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Clorox for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 483,884 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $149,250. Shares for $6.33M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 157,300 shares valued at $27.29 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Friday, August 17. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of stock. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 28. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 30 by Rosenblatt. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by FBN Securities. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 13 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, November 6. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $645.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 253 shares to 17,534 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,536 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 17.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Inv Counselors invested in 83,983 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Field & Main Commercial Bank accumulated 10,607 shares. 8,575 are held by Benchmark Capital Advisors. Investure Lc reported 87,100 shares. Honeywell Intll Inc invested 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 29,200 were accumulated by Aviance Limited Com. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Forbes J M & Llp owns 46,887 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Night Owl Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4.42% or 75,874 shares in its portfolio. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Com has invested 7.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 75,046 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,908 shares. Cobblestone Advisors owns 4,649 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $195.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 11,622 shares to 95,139 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 65 shares stake. Stewart Patten Com Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 40,457 shares. Advisory Inc invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,586 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,976 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.78% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Acg Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,791 shares. Wade G W & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 11,575 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co accumulated 3,339 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,390 shares. Leavell Invest Management accumulated 18,767 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $51.04 million activity. The insider Balousek Jon M sold $485,409. Rendle Linda J also sold $56,657 worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 13,485 shares valued at $2.17 million was made by Laszlo Matthew T on Tuesday, November 20. GARNER DENISE sold $3.00 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, December 6. 12,880 shares were sold by Barral Diego J, worth $2.03 million on Tuesday, November 6. 6,882 shares valued at $1.10 million were sold by Costello Michael R. on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.23 per share. CLX’s profit will be $168.50M for 29.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

