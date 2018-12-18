Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 8,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,221 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $645,000, down from 17,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 1.55M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 9.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 3,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38 million, up from 39,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 854,456 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. Another trade for 17,825 shares valued at $1.10 million was made by CAHILLANE STEVEN A on Monday, November 19. 8,190 shares were bought by Khan Fareed A, worth $508,954 on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.35M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Total Intl Bd Index Fd Etf (BNDX) by 16,255 shares to 324,723 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 13,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Short (VCSH).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg: Is There Something Special About K? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg comments on insider buying activity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Kellogg Company – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector perky after Campbell Soup earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company: Following In The Footsteps Of GE? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Trust Strategic Focus on Insurance Solutions Leads to Growth – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Northern Trust (NTRS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/12/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Trust Expands Newly Launched Alts Platform to Include Private Markets – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Mortgage Trust, Prosperity Bancshares and Northern Trust – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

