Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 198.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $135.66M, up from 690,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) by 24.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 39,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.33 million, up from 160,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kite Rlty Group Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 348,171 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 12.57% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 23/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP: DANIEL R. SINK TO STEP DOWN AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in Kite Realty; 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: The KRG Prime Minister @PMBarzani sets parliamentary and presidential elections date in the; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 2.3% Position in Kite Realty; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT INCREASES SWINGLINE LOAN CAPACITY TO $60 MLN IN SAME DAY BORROWINGS; 17/04/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: #BREAKING: There is no negotiations between Erbil-Baghdad-Washington regarding the return of #Peshmerga

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Friday, August 31 the insider King David Randolph sold $1.68M. Hayes Janet sold 14,376 shares worth $979,006.

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, November 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gordon Haskett on Thursday, March 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, August 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 25 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, November 17. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 29 by IBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 4 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,417 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 333 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 147,212 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 30,343 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,634 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Company owns 7,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Ser holds 405 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 329 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 581,467 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 3,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Co has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Raymond James & Assoc owns 25,757 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 137,930 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21,870 shares to 519,530 shares, valued at $146.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 39,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,762 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold KRG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 72.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 71.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,411 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 470 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Dupont Management owns 144,259 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) or 63,835 shares. Daiwa reported 12,325 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 107,478 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 881,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.86% or 624,458 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 240,351 shares. 31,500 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 33,722 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $804,220 activity.

Among 12 analysts covering Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kite Realty Group Trust had 29 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 22. The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 24. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of KRG in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. Citigroup maintained Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Neutral” rating.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,155 shares to 417,787 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 81,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,449 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).