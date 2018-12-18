Laffer Investments Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

Laffer Investments decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 1.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 413 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Laffer Investments holds 38,452 shares with $4.13B value, down from 38,865 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $90.59B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.31. About 5.63M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock has “Market Underperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, July 10. See Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $8.5 New Target: $5.5 Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Underperform Downgrade

10/07/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $651.50 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 66.43 million shares or 3.42% more from 64.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 45,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 53,954 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,600 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.08M shares. Pnc Services Gp invested in 0% or 17,876 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 9.45 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il owns 21,835 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P has 0.07% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 41,593 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 113,714 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 81,503 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $981,811 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $68,075 were bought by Phillips Lance on Monday, October 29. 20,000 shares valued at $135,020 were bought by SPEARS ROBERT R JR on Monday, October 29. $34,800 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) shares were bought by Bernard John L. $135,762 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) was bought by REINSCH PHILLIP A. Kim Roy bought $67,575 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Wednesday, October 31. 75,000 shares were bought by MAHOWALD CHRISTOPHER W, worth $506,985 on Monday, October 29.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 400,070 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 19.32% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capstead Mortgage declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capstead Mortgage 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock declares $0.4688 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on LiqTech International, Essendant, Powell Industries, Capstead Mortgage, Ashford, and Centrus Energy â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “A former GE and NBC exec who never got her MBA spent the first 90 days as an exec reading textbooks and embracing what she didn’t know – Business Insider” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America’s CMO breaks down its new rebrand, including its biggest logo change in 20 years – Business Insider” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 19.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51M. The insider Craighead Martin S bought $999,496.

Among 14 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Instruments had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. FBR Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 18. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Longbow. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.49 million are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com Inc accumulated 31,000 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability reported 16,797 shares. Saba Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.69% or 125,276 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc has invested 2.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Int Limited Ca stated it has 19,677 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Girard Partners Ltd stated it has 1,110 shares. City Company reported 16,160 shares. 10,430 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 396,973 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.86% or 683,788 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And owns 66,236 shares. At Bancorporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Twin Tree Management Lp reported 68,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 821,866 shares.