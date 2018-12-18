Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 8.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 117,290 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, down from 128,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 3.94M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 2.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 114 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,863 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $341.77 million, up from 4,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 3.10 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

More recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in NRG Energy (NRG) Targets 4% Upside in Shares Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NRG’s profit will be $49.28 million for 60.07 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.