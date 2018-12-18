Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 60.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 309,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,758 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.55M, up from 509,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 781,101 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 14.99% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 2.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,447 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31 million, up from 937,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 70,319 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 19.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $207,845 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Vanguard Corp. had 20 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Friday, October 13 report. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) rating on Tuesday, August 1. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Loop Capital. As per Tuesday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AVD in report on Monday, September 4 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. Roth Capital maintained the shares of AVD in report on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Reports Acquisition of Tyratech, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on November 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Ridiculously Cheap Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Vanguard Corporation’s (AVD) CEO Eric Wintemute on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Vanguard Completes Acquisition of Grupo Agricenter – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2017.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $948.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 572,250 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $21.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,390 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold AVD shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.05 million shares or 2.40% more from 22.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 34,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 15,888 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0.02% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) for 34,036 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 30,400 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 37,891 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Metropolitan Life Ins has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Oct 29, 2018 : AKRX, ZNGA, QQQ, VIAV, XOG, EBAY – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lattice Semiconductor CEO to retire this week – Portland Business Journal” published on March 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Lattice Expands Ultra-Low Power sensAI Stack with Optimized Solutions for Always-On, On-Device AI – Business Wire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lattice up 3.1% following bullish Sidoti coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. Downing Maxwell J also sold $966,163 worth of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) on Friday, August 31. HAWK GLEN also sold $168,517 worth of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $113,266 was bought by Elashmawi Esam. ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT had bought 10,000 shares worth $56,660.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $611.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 8,745 shares to 293,435 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 80,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,092 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).