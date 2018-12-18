First Pacific Advisors Llc increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 13.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 66,824 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 14.86%. The First Pacific Advisors Llc holds 550,565 shares with $40.52 million value, up from 483,741 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $8.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 857,781 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) stake by 129.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 17,700 shares with $35.45 million value, up from 7,700 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Call) now has $759.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $32.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1553.51. About 3.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 27. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. Citigroup maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Yatra Online Inc stake by 188,560 shares to 11,440 valued at $64,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 482,853 shares and now owns 13,906 shares. 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.09 million worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. $27.69M worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M. 1,726 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.28M were sold by Jassy Andrew R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Bailard has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 3.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,480 shares. Hartline Corp has invested 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.17% or 284 shares. Moreover, Com Savings Bank has 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eastern Bancorp holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,735 shares. 7,545 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Lc. National Bank & Trust owns 6,218 shares. Moreover, Busey Trust has 4.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,716 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il reported 2,054 shares stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 550,083 shares. 14,000 are owned by Jbf. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,706 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks gain strongly after blue Monday – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Stock Continues Its Dominance – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sticks with Costco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Another recent and important 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 58, Encore Capital Group, Churchill Downs, Addus HomeCare, and Huntington Ingalls Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018.