Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained the shares of CWST in report on Friday, September 7 with “Strong Buy” rating. See Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) latest ratings:

07/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $35 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $28 New Target: $30 Downgrade

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Foot Locker (FL) stake by 43573.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 27,451 shares as Foot Locker (FL)'s stock rose 6.97%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 27,514 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 63 last quarter. Foot Locker now has $5.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 1.25 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 21.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold FL shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 104.14 million shares or 0.81% less from 104.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 59,656 were reported by Eagle Asset Inc. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 7,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 15,437 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 25,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Euclidean Technology Ltd Liability holds 1.26% or 27,992 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 394,902 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 454,475 shares. 71,988 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 49,231 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $885,670 activity. $355,670 worth of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was sold by MCKENNA MATTHEW M. Maurer John A sold 5,000 shares worth $265,000.

Among 10 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Foot Locker had 14 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold”. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of FL in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of FL in report on Monday, September 10 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 28 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. Credit Suisse maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, August 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $56 target.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 43,985 shares to 598,924 valued at $49.62 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) stake by 346,007 shares and now owns 23.27M shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 76,790 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 41.19% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $1.94 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by PETERS GREGORY B, worth $99,930 on Thursday, September 13. SCHMITT DAVID L had sold 10,000 shares worth $322,974. The insider BURKE MICHAEL K sold $108,925. CALLAHAN JAMES F JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $279,900. The insider Johnson Edwin D sold 20,000 shares worth $624,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.46 million shares or 0.64% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,646 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 35,174 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 1.62% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 595,828 shares. American Group invested in 26,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 140,216 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0% or 2,863 shares. Natixis L P reported 55,935 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 25,959 shares stake. Venator Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 100,000 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,426 shares. Ancora Lc holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 30.55 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.