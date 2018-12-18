Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, down from 12,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $166.22. About 18.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 34.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,681 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 11,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 369,847 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Warren Buffett Adding To Apple Under $175? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Broadcom’s Results Say About Apple’s iPhone Units – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Apple – Seeking Alpha” on November 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: 5G iPhones coming in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple says XR is “best-selling iPhone” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, April 27 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, December 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, October 28. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 12. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, July 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axiom Investors Limited Co De stated it has 330,847 shares. 29,999 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc reported 34,332 shares. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 103,419 were reported by Compton Capital Mgmt Ri. Mercer Advisers Inc invested in 40,658 shares or 6.12% of the stock. Huntington Bancorp reported 610,882 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 110.90M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0.02% or 378,611 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 49,200 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 55,573 shares. 7,096 were reported by Mcgowan Asset Mgmt. Harris Assoc LP has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Mngmt invested in 104,103 shares. Symons Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.08% stake.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital (Prn) by 825,000 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 13,042 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 92,936 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The New York-based Kepos LP has invested 0.2% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Riverpark Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 111 shares. Brinker Cap owns 1,745 shares. Raymond James Na reported 2,484 shares. 449,536 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 5,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 17,442 shares. Yorktown Management Rech Com owns 2,000 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 11,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,700 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.36 million for 7.64 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Monday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LEA in report on Sunday, August 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, October 14 report. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $490.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16,412 shares to 44,329 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More important recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 11, 2018.