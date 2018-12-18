Legal & General Group Plc decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 10.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 16,783 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock declined 29.42%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 150,778 shares with $4.00M value, down from 167,561 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.41M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 20.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 4.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 50,094 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock declined 5.21%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.12 million shares with $122.17 million value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $27.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 1.83 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.18 million activity. The insider Gottung Lizanne C sold 7,000 shares worth $204,750. Sherman Neil sold $235,828 worth of stock or 7,430 shares. $373,302 worth of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) was sold by Southern William Bradley on Thursday, September 13. Kinney Michael Emory sold 11,815 shares worth $366,856.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 43,163 shares to 97,977 valued at $3.61 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 22,455 shares and now owns 4.93M shares. Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold LPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 126.08 million shares or 0.43% less from 126.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Smith Asset Management LP has invested 0.08% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Swiss Bancshares reported 252,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 4,754 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 836,170 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 310,752 shares. 151,782 are owned by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 58,879 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd accumulated 186,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 109,480 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 124,835 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.09% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 69,800 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,133 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 159,906 shares.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 54.79% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.73 per share. LPX’s profit will be $46.58 million for 15.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Louisiana-Pacific had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global reinitiated Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 16.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.00 million was sold by Ravener Robert D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cls Invests Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 149 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 4,226 shares stake. Usa Portformulas has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.17% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Schroder Invest Gp accumulated 171 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj has 0.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,366 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,076 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 30,112 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management owns 19,900 shares. Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 111,651 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 56,580 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 31. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, June 22 to “Strong Buy”. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, October 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 10. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 27 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 29.