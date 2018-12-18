Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $715,000, down from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 1.58M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN

Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 90.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc bought 27,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52M, up from 30,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.23. About 15.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.37 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $67.76 million activity. CAHILLANE STEVEN A bought $1.10M worth of stock. Khan Fareed A bought 8,190 shares worth $508,954.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bruce holds 4,436 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Carroll Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 388 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 0.29% or 17,862 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 13,962 shares. Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 21,379 shares. 6,514 were reported by Jones Financial Lllp. Asset Mgmt holds 18,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Visionary Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,165 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,057 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 23,785 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 1,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 115,909 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 124 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Piper Jaffray. Susquehanna maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Wednesday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 27 by Bernstein. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, March 21 to “Underperform” rating. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, August 4 to “Overweight”.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 28. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, April 12. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by Edward Jones. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, June 15 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, April 28 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $813,248. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $11.47 million on Thursday, July 19. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $671,777 was sold by Wehner David M.. Zuckerberg Mark sold 263,210 shares worth $45.85 million. Stretch Colin sold $117,840 worth of stock or 750 shares. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.87 million worth of stock or 38,037 shares.