Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 56.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $307,000, down from 10,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,153 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 38,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 2.07M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $177.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,223 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crown Castle International Corp had 69 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 7. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, April 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $11700 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of CCI in report on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Tuesday, July 19 to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 24.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. Melone Anthony J. bought 5,478 shares worth $580,610. $279,310 worth of stock was sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,073 shares. Lvw Advsrs has 9,616 shares. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 14,973 shares. 57,686 are held by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Capital Guardian Trust reported 717,672 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 1,170 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Lpl Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 217,091 shares. Brookfield Asset reported 123,600 shares stake. 58,471 are owned by Df Dent & Inc. First Western holds 2.67% or 5,336 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has 2.3% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1.23 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 25,147 shares. Miller Howard Invests holds 643,320 shares.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $160.25M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,481 shares to 60,940 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 5,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Among 13 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Friday, July 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 5 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 26. The company was initiated on Tuesday, July 28 by BB&T Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 23. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 10 report.

