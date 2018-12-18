Leuthold Group Llc decreased D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) stake by 3.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 7,553 shares as D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)’s stock declined 16.21%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 205,259 shares with $8.66 million value, down from 212,812 last quarter. D.R. Horton Inc. now has $13.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 4.89M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 109.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 95,270 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock declined 17.14%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 182,085 shares with $13.92M value, up from 86,815 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $19.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 1.90M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Murray Michael J sold $1.15M worth of stock. The insider WHEAT BILL W sold 12,892 shares worth $486,142. Shares for $135,037 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton had 8 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Strong Buy” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 14 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 27 by Evercore. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Monday, November 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $48 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Long Pond LP invested in 14.63% or 13.30 million shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Goodman Corp invested in 3.74% or 182,470 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.56% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.13 million shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. The United Kingdom-based Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,749 shares. James Research Inc has 49,135 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.1% or 42,390 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 243,105 shares. Brinker holds 0.05% or 32,738 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bokf Na holds 87,390 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher rates hit housing hard in November – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Homebuilders to Consider as Sentiment Falls to 3-Year Low – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Holding (NYSE:SC) stake by 30,974 shares to 196,489 valued at $3.94M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 7,844 shares and now owns 124,358 shares. Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 157,448 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.04% stake. First Fincl In reported 370 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has 16,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,222 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 0.23% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.31% or 80,031 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 535,975 were reported by Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 9,124 shares. 20,932 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 110,155 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Bancorp Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:TBBK) stake by 68,795 shares to 31,698 valued at $304,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Louisiana Pac Corp Com (NYSE:LPX) stake by 124,341 shares and now owns 149,102 shares. Inogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:INGN) was reduced too.