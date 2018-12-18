Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 2.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $542,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $124.89. About 1.64M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 45.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 52,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,206 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.83M, up from 114,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 7.81M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,381 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2,056 shares. Prelude Management Llc accumulated 4,943 shares. 167,101 were accumulated by Cap Fund Management. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 224,614 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 124 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The New York-based Community Bank Na has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 803,092 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Miles invested in 7,977 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,132 shares. Bluemountain Management owns 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,572 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 428 shares. 950 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancshares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $15.85 million activity. $665,487 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Cuffe Michael S. on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 4,977 shares valued at $604,795 was made by Morrow J William on Thursday, July 26. Reiner Deborah M sold $97,648 worth of stock. Wyatt Christopher F. had sold 6,419 shares worth $810,271. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $116,732 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Perlin Jonathan B sold $1.35M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, June 21.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.93 million for 12.10 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. HCA Holdings had 115 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, September 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $155 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9800 target in Monday, June 12 report. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, January 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. 1,062 shares valued at $99,828 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 16. The insider Majoras Deborah P sold 71,372 shares worth $6.52M. Moeller Jon R sold $21.03 million worth of stock. $161,486 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn had sold 55,310 shares worth $5.06M on Friday, November 9. 21,029 shares valued at $1.76 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, August 22.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,930 shares to 188,610 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 14,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,965 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).