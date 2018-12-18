Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 302.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 15,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 5,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 211.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 18,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,301 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, up from 8,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 230,441 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has declined 22.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith’s layoffs were colder than usual; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold MDP shares while 62 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 1.45% less from 45.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 60,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0.01% stake. North Star Invest owns 44,127 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.06% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc owns 198,186 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership has 954,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 160,957 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 125,067 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Gsa Prns Llp has 0.06% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 59,737 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 38,205 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $411,871 activity. $351,145 worth of stock was sold by ZIESER JOHN S on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nexstar settles US antitrust charges: Justice Department – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meredith +6.9% as politics helps ad revenues more than double – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Cox TV Assets Said to Get Bids from Nexstar (NXST), Meredith (MDP), Others – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: PE firms, broadcasters circle Nexstar stations that must be divested in Tribune deal – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith’s Health Magazine Reveals New Look In January/February Issue – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meredith Corporation had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 28 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. The stock of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Zacks. Gabelli upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, December 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Citigroup. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 21 report. The stock of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.13% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 340,143 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,975 shares. Axa has invested 0.27% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,188 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Callahan Advsr Ltd Company has 36,942 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,562 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 0.05% or 40,025 shares. 2,351 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Co. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 11,055 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,095 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 41,072 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 152,212 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 154,517 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Agricole with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 3 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, May 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, February 5. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 10 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2.

More important recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eaton (ETN) in advanced talks to buy Turkey’s Ulusoy Elektrik for around $300 million – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.