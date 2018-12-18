Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 60.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02M, up from 55,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 524,290 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 29.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 17,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,313 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, up from 58,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 1.80M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $101.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 2,889 shares to 24,508 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,447 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 21,445 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. 40,757 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Hood River Capital Ltd stated it has 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aviva Plc holds 0.03% or 150,549 shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd Com accumulated 62,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 555,640 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mariner Wealth Advsrs has 0.11% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 408,575 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com reported 500 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares holds 988,600 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.66% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 117,480 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 2.79 million shares.

More news for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. LKQ had 32 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 2 the stock rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, September 10 by Jefferies. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 18. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, August 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast given on Tuesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 6. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. On Tuesday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $189,132 activity. $53,094 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) was bought by Zarcone Dominick P. Shares for $26,500 were bought by Laroyia Varun on Friday, October 26. On Monday, July 16 the insider Quinn John S sold $268,726.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globus Medical beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Acquires Surgimap® NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Supporting Resident and Surgeon Education Workshops at OTA 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.