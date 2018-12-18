Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 38.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 167,229 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 25.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 35.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 151,587 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has declined 27.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Homebuilder Stocks for Value Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Toll Brother’s Solid Q3 Results Puts Homebuilders On Strong Foundation (NYSE:TOL) – Benzinga” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank Turns Cautious On Homebuilders, But Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Meritage (NYSE:MTH) – Benzinga” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-side bailing on homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 542,423 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 34,300 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 100 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 15,936 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 93,498 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.05% or 3.29 million shares. 275,012 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 7,482 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp invested in 196,937 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,639 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Among 20 analysts covering Meritage (NYSE:MTH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Meritage had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 7. As per Wednesday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, February 2. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, May 14. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, January 8. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by Credit Suisse.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $762.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,440 shares to 100 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp Com (NYSE:BTE) by 277,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $344,360 activity. Feliciano Javier sold $34,680 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Tuesday, November 20.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dril-Quip Shares Get A Boost From Premier Oil – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Dril-Quip (DRQ) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Zacks.com” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dril-Quip: Is Blackrock’s 10.9% Position A Green Shoot? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Downgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Says Weak Quarter Is Just The Beginning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 50,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 2,400.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Dril Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dril Quip had 48 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 28 with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, April 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, June 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 28. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 9 report. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 1. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DRQ in report on Monday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 7 by Cowen & Co.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $2.01 million activity. Webster James C. sold $217,026 worth of stock. 2,000 shares were sold by DeBerry Blake T., worth $104,700 on Monday, October 1. Gariepy James A. sold 2,000 shares worth $104,700. SHUKIS A P had sold 784 shares worth $32,614.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.70, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold DRQ shares while 80 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.34 million shares or 4.51% less from 44.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Us Savings Bank De reported 11,792 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Citigroup invested in 0% or 9,216 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.06% or 684,576 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 25,649 shares. Renaissance Llc, a New York-based fund reported 128,297 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 7,596 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 15,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 9,205 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 4.33 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 202,215 shares. Wesbanco State Bank holds 0.02% or 6,850 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 238,165 shares.