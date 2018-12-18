Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 85.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 9.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.03M, down from 10.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 7.98M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 92.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, up from 10,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 2.33 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 11.76% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.77 million activity. The insider WHEAT BILL W sold 12,892 shares worth $486,142. $135,037 worth of stock was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58 million for 11.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 28,158 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.92% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 25,900 shares. Rampart Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 81,260 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.05% stake. Pggm Invs accumulated 0.1% or 432,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilltop Inc accumulated 0.05% or 5,214 shares. Axa reported 0.01% stake. Kepos LP holds 0.06% or 27,252 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp has 65,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 385,755 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 156,297 shares. Bb&T owns 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 170,316 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.50M shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $99.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Among 25 analysts covering DR Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. DR Horton Inc had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of DHI in report on Friday, November 10 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, December 13 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, January 25 report. Wedbush initiated D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, September 20. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $36 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold KLAC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 2.01% less from 139.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,650 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa. Eqis Capital Incorporated accumulated 22,077 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Clarivest Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 153,761 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 4,043 shares. Century Companies holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 208,074 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 11,825 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,090 shares. Perkins Coie has 0.04% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd holds 0.06% or 267,828 shares. 3,499 were reported by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 198,411 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $344.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,672 shares to 35,299 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,760 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $3.53 million activity. Higgins Bren D. had sold 1,418 shares worth $151,216 on Friday, September 7. 5,028 shares were sold by Khan Ahmad A., worth $473,738. The insider Lorig Brian sold $24,407. 235 shares were sold by Kirloskar Virendra A, worth $24,407. WALLACE RICHARD P sold 12,308 shares worth $1.44M. On Monday, September 3 the insider Little Teri A. sold $302,517.