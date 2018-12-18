Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc Spn Adr (DEO) by 126.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,866 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $973,000, up from 3,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Spn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 303,819 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 8.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 80,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.14 million, up from 930,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 2.73 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $405.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc A by 1,260 shares to 4,443 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Hboc Inc Com (NYSE:MCK) by 5,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,610 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 19. On Thursday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Beaufort Securities with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by Berenberg. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Thursday, October 1. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28. Bank of America reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 16 report. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report.

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 2 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 29 with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 21. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Visionary Asset Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eqis Cap Management holds 0.02% or 4,373 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.36% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 167,500 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.08% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 17,968 shares. Arrow Financial reported 6,242 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has 132,800 shares. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 81,418 shares. Fiduciary Communications reported 0.07% stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).