Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 119.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,429 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 32,000 shares with $2.17M value, up from 14,571 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $41.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 1.53M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV CERT OF SHS (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) had an increase of 14.82% in short interest. EUCMF’s SI was 217,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.82% from 189,600 shares previously. It closed at $36.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 1,305 shares to 1,406 valued at $451,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,732 shares and now owns 27,536 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Prologis had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PLD in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 867,201 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.79% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 4,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Resolution Cap Limited invested in 10.59% or 4.47M shares. Capital Guardian Trust Com has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tci Wealth Inc holds 268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 40,144 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 4,346 shares. 3.92M were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. 91,220 are owned by Natixis. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 78,655 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,651 shares. 7,124 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Fayez Sarofim And reported 36,900 shares. Adelante Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 8.22% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio.

