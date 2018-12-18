Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) by 37.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 949,172 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.35M, up from 689,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.27M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.43M, up from 77,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $228. About 573,864 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toll Brothers erases plunge – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toll Brothers earnings call: Business as usual – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Want to Profit While the Market Panics? Short the SPY ETF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $66.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 79,100 shares to 376,300 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 198,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,058 shares, and cut its stake in Hci Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Among 30 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toll Brothers had 93 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 25. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 11 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, August 24 report. Citigroup initiated Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Tuesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 18 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 5 by Susquehanna. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 120.37 million shares or 2.38% more from 117.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 0.52% or 144,468 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 85,304 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 860 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 8,400 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 27,966 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv holds 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 800,351 shares. Moreover, Pggm has 0.12% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 1,077 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Tcw Grp Inc has 104,141 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11,192 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 558,640 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 25 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 26,666 shares.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. $571,872 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares were sold by BRAEMER RICHARD J. SHAPIRO PAUL E had sold 5,539 shares worth $178,255. BOEHNE EDWARD G also sold $639,950 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares. GARVEY CHRISTINE bought $269 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Ltd Com holds 0.33% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 23,835 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 8,400 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 5,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). M&T State Bank invested in 8,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge LP owns 27,444 shares. Columbus Circle owns 356,867 shares. 842 were reported by Nomura Asset Management. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.07% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 188,715 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). North Star Corporation has 100 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 15,132 shares. Zacks Inv Management invested in 8,792 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $2.13 million activity. $599,900 worth of stock was sold by Breon Richard C. on Tuesday, November 27. 3,000 shares were sold by Polen Michael Robert, worth $770,550. Shares for $506,319 were sold by Michael Yount on Tuesday, December 4. Hakim Anat sold $422,028 worth of stock.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare completes acquisition of Meridian – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare to acquire Meridian for $2.5B – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “US judge concerned over government nod for CVS-Aetna deal – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance in premarket analyst action; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Takes Action on Pharma Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.