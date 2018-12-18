Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stake by 6.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 895,134 shares as Flex Ltd. (FLEX)’s stock declined 36.94%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 15.56M shares with $122.29M value, up from 14.66M last quarter. Flex Ltd. now has $4.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 6.93M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C

Among 7 analysts covering ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ON Semiconductor had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Nomura. FBR Capital maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Tuesday, July 31. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $30 target. Citigroup maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

30/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.5 New Target: $14.5 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $21 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $23 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $32 Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Old Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $20 New Target: $18.5 Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $29 New Target: $30 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold FLEX shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Limited holds 0.01% or 44,651 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 57,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). United Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.36% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 1,741 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.6% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). California-based Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 472 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 1.68M shares. Thornburg Invest Management holds 1.92M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv Inc holds 2,886 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenview Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Among 3 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flex had 3 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold” on Friday, October 26. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 29 by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 18 sales for $3.59 million activity. 10,468 shares were sold by Barbier Francois, worth $144,642 on Monday, July 2. On Monday, July 16 the insider Tan Lay Koon sold $5,345. Collier Christopher had sold 14,889 shares worth $213,362 on Wednesday, June 27. Another trade for 8,513 shares valued at $117,285 was sold by Britt Douglas. $589,385 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares were sold by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. 3,100 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares with value of $44,424 were sold by Bennett David P. Shares for $393,551 were sold by Humphries Paul.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Broadcom Inc. stake by 18,257 shares to 2.02M valued at $450.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) stake by 189,855 shares and now owns 3.65M shares. Arris International Plc was reduced too.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

The stock increased 2.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 3.42 million shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 9.79% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Net $140.5M; 19/04/2018 – CHINA FUND SAYS CONTINUE TO BE POSITIVE ON SEMICONDUCTOR CYCLE GIVEN CONSOLIDATION OF SUPPLIERS AND RISING SOURCES OF END DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Rochester Assembly and Test Facility Expands Manufacturing Operation; 27/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Names 2017 Supplier Award Winners; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in ON Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ ON Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ON)