Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 41.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 89,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97 million, up from 216,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 116,933 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 13,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72 million, up from 45,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 44.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dudley & Shanley Inc holds 0.61% or 110,000 shares. Wills holds 0.15% or 7,710 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 505,000 shares. Markston Interest Lc holds 789,479 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. 36,753 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. 40,114 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Grp. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 279,126 shares. Independent Invsts Incorporated invested in 21,790 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Prtn invested in 620,257 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 424,234 shares. Dynamic Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,550 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited, Japan-based fund reported 7,740 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Com Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, October 16. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $27 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, December 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Bernstein. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 1. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tradition Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Lpl Ltd Liability owns 8,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Co owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 67,487 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Incorporated invested in 395,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Financial Inc has 100 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc Ny has 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru owns 463 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 8,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Company invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 5,990 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Quantum Cap holds 0.09% or 5,252 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 43,772 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 8,754 shares.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,581 activity.

