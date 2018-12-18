Macquarie Group Ltd increased Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) stake by 15.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 195,654 shares as Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)’s stock declined 23.77%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.44M shares with $97.64M value, up from 1.25 million last quarter. Minerals Technologies Inc now has $1.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 89,098 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 26.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q EPS $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING

FLEXIGROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (OTCMKTS:FLXGF) had a decrease of 72.13% in short interest. FLXGF’s SI was 17,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 72.13% from 61,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $395,257 activity. FEDER FRANKLIN bought 450 shares worth $33,795. On Friday, November 16 JONES ANDREW M sold $429,052 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 7,486 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Vedanta Ltd stake by 57,032 shares to 49,668 valued at $635,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 6,874 shares and now owns 13,677 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold MTX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.58 million shares or 0.75% less from 32.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 52 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,295 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.61M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 1.00M shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Hexavest has 1,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 70,118 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 1,995 shares. Midas Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving financing, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Certegy, Australia Cards, Australia Leasing, New Zealand Leasing, and New Zealand Cards divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and firms under the FlexiRent, FlexiWay, FlexiCommercial, FlexiEnterprise, and SmartWay brands; and interest free finance to enable clients to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.