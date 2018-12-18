Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Call) (M) by 50.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47M, down from 200,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 2.63M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s Launches Mobile Checkout, Expands VR Furniture Pilot — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 42,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 657,720 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.38 million, down from 699,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 6.21M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $289.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20,910 shares to 60,910 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 30,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme earns $8M milestone payment for initiation of clinical development for PRMT1 inhibitor – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Macy’s Accelerates Its Debt Reduction Plan – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Today’s Pickup: Shopping Season Off To A Good Start As U.S. Consumers Look To Spend – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Macy’s Is Shrinking Its Debt Once Again – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s: Steady Turnaround Fuels Growth And 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Macy’s Inc. had 122 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by Gilford Securities. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 11 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, February 24 report. Guggenheim maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Friday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48.0 target in Thursday, November 12 report. As per Thursday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Thursday, November 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Hold”. Cowen & Co downgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Monday, October 26 to “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.76 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.82 per share. M’s profit will be $848.58 million for 2.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 922.22% EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,103 shares to 13,220 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 4,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $2.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 43,000 shares. $3.74M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by MARK LARRY M. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider HAYS ED sold $2.25M. Perez Beatriz R sold 10,000 shares worth $479,800. $411,000 worth of stock was sold by DINKINS JAMES L on Wednesday, October 24. LONG ROBERT EDWARD had sold 15,000 shares worth $729,768.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21,444 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru reported 83,215 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prudential accumulated 4.33 million shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smithfield Co has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edgar Lomax Va reported 3.07% stake. Schwab Charles Invest Management has invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Benin Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,212 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 21,807 shares. Epoch Prtnrs owns 4.96 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 65,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.39M shares stake.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Evercore. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, September 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $47.0 target. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of KO in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, April 21 report. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.