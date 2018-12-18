Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 2.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,645 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.97M shares with $100.67M value, down from 2.02M last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $5.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 214,090 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Disney (DIS) stake by 3.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 59,820 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 1.93M shares with $225.47M value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Disney now has $163.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 3.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company

Among 6 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Friday, August 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $55 target. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 663,647 shares to 2.10 million valued at $67.80 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 57,701 shares and now owns 212,590 shares. Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) was raised too.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners promotes Zuklic as its new COO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Getting Defensive – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 26.51% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.83 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $130.01M for 10.74 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $469,600 activity. $469,600 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares were bought by O’Toole Joseph.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 2,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company reported 0.36% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3.49% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Goldman Sachs Group owns 3.26 million shares. Advisory Research invested in 1.58% or 1.88 million shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 37,248 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 4,800 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 8,150 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York owns 365,897 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 64,353 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0% or 663 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 3,917 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney Stock Could Rally in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Disney VR tech aims to mix in real-world interactions – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 16.54 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $112,495 worth of stock or 961 shares. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 29,164 shares to 524,623 valued at $78.74M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc Class C stake by 17,353 shares and now owns 255,015 shares. Hormel (NYSE:HRL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, August 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $110 target. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15.