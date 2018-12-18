Mairs & Power Inc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 12.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 143,160 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 1.30M shares with $148.74 million value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Microsoft now has $796.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $103.73. About 22.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) had a decrease of 2.21% in short interest. FBK’s SI was 619,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.21% from 633,900 shares previously. With 57,000 avg volume, 11 days are for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)’s short sellers to cover FBK’s short positions. The SI to FB Financial Corporation’s float is 4.18%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 20,573 shares traded. FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FBK News: 23/04/2018 – FB Financial: Since Sept. 2016 IPO, Company Has Had Strong Returns and Rapid Capital Accumulatio; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $48.8; 22/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 23/04/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP – INITIATING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 FB Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Declares Initial Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – FB Financial Announces Closing of Secondary Offering and Exercise of Overallotment Option; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial Declares Initial Dividend of 6c; 23/04/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP FBK.N – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.66, EXCLUDING MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES; 22/05/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP FBK.N SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $41.25/SHR

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight” on Monday, June 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12 to “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axiom Intl Investors Limited Liability De reported 826,034 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17.57M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8.25M shares. Lourd Ltd Company stated it has 32,914 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Enterprise stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Inv has invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Gru Inc accumulated 93,224 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 2.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.87M shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Strategies stated it has 35,919 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl reported 10.93M shares. Diker Limited Liability Corp has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,351 shares. Greystone Managed invested in 234,894 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 1,752 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7.03% or 173,460 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. 40,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 4,000 shares worth $432,000. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of stock or 118,000 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 22,023 shares to 317,798 valued at $65.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 120,802 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

