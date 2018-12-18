Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 64,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $270.18M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 3.27 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT

Fca Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 114.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,642 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 2,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 33.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru has 58.58 million shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 295,700 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,674 shares. First Business invested in 9,863 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,070 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8.03 million shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Biondo Invest holds 132,324 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings accumulated 1.11 million shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 89,300 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 8,790 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Capital Limited Liability Com owns 107,789 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 125,913 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord cuts Apple target on “lackluster” XR – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Buying Into The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saxo Bank speculates on Apple-Tesla linkup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Fca Corp, which manages about $377.83M and $261.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4,892 shares to 9,551 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, July 10. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. FBR Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, October 26 with “Outperform.” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, January 27 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, January 20 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Bank of America. Susquehanna maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $147.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 1.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 38,550 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 3,750 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr owns 8,607 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn holds 117,262 shares. Cordasco Net reported 0.01% stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 75,504 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,375 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 10,116 shares stake. Regentatlantic Limited Com accumulated 33,716 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.1% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 2.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 41,193 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd invested 1.77% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian LP reported 10,381 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. Shares for $304,858 were sold by Barber James J. on Monday, August 20.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.60 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.