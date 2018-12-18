De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 219.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 48,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.69 million, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 7.71M shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 90.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 76,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49 million, up from 84,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 631,117 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 10.72% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold CVI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 90.81 million shares or 3.54% more from 87.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $399.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 27,368 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $18.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 3 analysts covering CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CVR Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Underweight” on Friday, September 16. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Underweight” on Monday, August 22. Goldman Sachs downgraded CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $45 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 10 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $533.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 185,500 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $155,500 activity.

