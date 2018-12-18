Martin Currie Ltd increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 2.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 2,389 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 85,349 shares with $14.53M value, up from 82,960 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $96.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.58. About 1.61 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 7.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,336 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock declined 1.61%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 88,678 shares with $10.45M value, down from 96,014 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $6.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 181,224 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 27,300 shares to 91,258 valued at $10.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 18,595 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Lc has invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Orrstown Fincl Serv invested 1.51% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,395 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation reported 237,932 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 11,389 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,808 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 55,051 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Limited has invested 1.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Notis reported 5,825 shares. West Coast Ltd has invested 0.4% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schwartz Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 13,794 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 22,042 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 0.73% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Accenture had 11 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Tuesday, June 19. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, June 25 report. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, June 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, June 29.

Among 4 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 5 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2.

Capital Advisors Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 115,934 shares to 581,265 valued at $12.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 344 shares and now owns 15,193 shares. Virtu Finl Inc was raised too.

