Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Amphenol (APH) Holding By $485,698; Evergy (EVRG) Shorts Up By 6.35%

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. EVRG’s SI was 3.97 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 3 days are for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG)’s short sellers to cover EVRG’s short positions. The SI to Evergy Inc’s float is 1.46%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 719,487 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 7.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.27% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased Amphenol Corporation (APH) stake by 11.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc acquired 5,167 shares as Amphenol Corporation (APH)’s stock declined 11.50%. The Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 48,455 shares with $4.56M value, up from 43,288 last quarter. Amphenol Corporation now has $24.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 417,901 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has declined 3.29% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.39 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 19.52 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amphenol had 5 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 9. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.93 million activity. D’AMICO LANCE E had sold 8,000 shares worth $764,800. 7,500 shares were sold by Silverman David M, worth $716,295 on Thursday, September 6. The insider Lampo Craig A sold $3.11 million. Shares for $1.52 million were sold by Doherty William J. $2.82M worth of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) shares were sold by Gavelle Jean-Luc.