Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) (COL) by 89.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 81,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41 million, down from 91,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.42 million shares traded or 858.46% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS: CASCADE AEROSPACE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 19/04/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS INC COL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (APH) by 11.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,455 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56 million, up from 43,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 811,914 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has declined 3.29% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $169.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (NYSE:PF) by 73,900 shares to 86,400 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pointstate Lp holds 0.03% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holding invested in 0.07% or 2,324 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc accumulated 6,303 shares. Enterprise Financial Service has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 4,700 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 10,137 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.19% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. 30,499 were reported by Utah Retirement. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 4,787 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,721 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jensen Inv Management Inc invested in 0% or 1,910 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 48,927 shares. Orrstown Financial Services has 175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 278.92 million shares or 0.48% less from 280.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fin Service Group Incorporated reported 396,545 shares stake. Cibc Ww Inc owns 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 18,488 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.11% or 118,591 shares. Roberts Glore & Il reported 3,630 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Commerce reported 20,449 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,658 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 238,296 shares. Finance Architects holds 480 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 26,157 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mutual Of America Ltd Com accumulated 46,449 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,403 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management owns 273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.93 million activity. D’AMICO LANCE E had sold 8,000 shares worth $764,800. The insider Doherty William J sold $1.52M. Silverman David M sold $716,295 worth of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Thursday, September 6. Lampo Craig A had sold 32,500 shares worth $3.11 million.

More news for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were recently published by: Fool.ca, which released: "Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) Gets a Failing Grade – The Motley Fool Canada" on December 02, 2018.