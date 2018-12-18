Mason Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 75.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc bought 654,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.28M, up from 866,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.19 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 10.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,606 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, down from 19,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 5.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 56,357 shares. Franklin has 373,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 0.08% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 904,824 shares. Axa holds 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 5,832 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Company has invested 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,725 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 865,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century Cos holds 0.26% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 5.93M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 98,787 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 33,956 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Whittier Tru has 2,847 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. Szydlowski Norman J bought $21,244 worth of stock or 385 shares. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $198,420 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. On Friday, November 2 Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 3,500 shares. Smith Jimmi Sue bought $248,475 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, November 2. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought 10,000 shares worth $346,600. On Wednesday, October 31 McNally Robert Joseph bought $539,728 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 15,800 shares.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “EQT Corporation: EQT Postpones Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Guidance and Updated Analyst Presentation – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Rice execs urge EQT ‘course correction’ – Pittsburgh Business Times” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Natural Gas Stocks Plunged in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in General Dynamics, At Home Group, STMicroelectronics NV, TOTAL SA, EQT, and Hilton Worldwide â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Suntrust Robinson. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, December 8. Credit Suisse initiated EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 18 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 28. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. $13.88 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by Sheedy William M..

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 117,544 shares to 229,685 shares, valued at $27.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.