Mason Capital Management Llc increased Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) stake by 7.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 320,608 shares as Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Mason Capital Management Llc holds 4.34M shares with $190.74 million value, up from 4.02 million last quarter. Bhp Billiton Plc now has $112.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. BHP Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) has risen 8.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association

Among 5 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyberArk Software had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. See CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Initiates Coverage On

19/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $85 Initiates Coverage On

27/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $71 New Target: $92 Upgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $66 New Target: $69 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

12/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $61 New Target: $60 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $65 Maintain

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Needs A Cybersecurity Clean-Up, CyberArk Is The Company For The Job – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec & Fortinet Expand Alliance for Stronger Security – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

The stock increased 1.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 324,861 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 71.61% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering