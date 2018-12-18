Fdx Advisors Inc increased Twitter Inc Com (TWTR) stake by 228.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 36,340 shares as Twitter Inc Com (TWTR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 52,267 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 15,927 last quarter. Twitter Inc Com now has $25.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 14.12M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 8.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 4,565 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 24.91%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 59,840 shares with $4.00 million value, up from 55,275 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $22.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 3.68M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold TWTR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 470.78 million shares or 1.87% less from 479.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proffitt Goodson Inc invested in 29 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Group One Trading Lp has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Lc owns 49,075 shares. Da Davidson & Company reported 144,144 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 10.07M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.06% stake. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fmr Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 3.40 million shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 0% or 887 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Twitter had 16 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research on Friday, October 12 to “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) on Monday, July 30 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $32 target in Monday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Monday, October 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research downgraded Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $35 target in Friday, October 26 report. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) stake by 8,255 shares to 8,712 valued at $510,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 4,213 shares and now owns 3,226 shares. Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Val 1000 (WBIF) was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity. Shares for $182,835 were sold by ARRIETA JORGE on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Thursday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Sandler O’Neill. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by FBR Capital. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 23.