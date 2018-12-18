Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, up from 4,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $194.38. About 1.26 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 80.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,382 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $399,000, down from 12,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 2.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. On Friday, October 26 PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 18,186 shares. Scholtz & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Inv Service Inc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc owns 98,310 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc reported 26,042 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 68,066 shares. Northern Corp owns 7.83 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 21,750 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,796 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 520 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 640 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,105 are owned by Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, October 23 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 25.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $174.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Preferred Stk (PFF) by 88,846 shares to 111,056 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $307.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 416,216 shares to 471,448 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, October 25. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Krulewitch Jerome N sold $562,335. 201,123 shares were sold by Easterbrook Stephen, worth $35.32 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 794,417 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Lc holds 3,640 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.94% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 24,912 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited accumulated 1,263 shares. 2.87 million were accumulated by Franklin Inc. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware invested in 0.02% or 1,616 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 35,189 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 277,072 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.2% or 5,487 shares. Country Bankshares owns 289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Provise Management Group Inc Llc has invested 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Veritable LP holds 0.17% or 51,425 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, March 3 with “Outperform”. Cleveland upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 1. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 28. The company was maintained on Monday, June 5 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, November 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, January 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 29.