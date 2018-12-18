Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 162.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 1.62M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 2.62M shares with $300.21M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $796.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $103.74. About 22.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out

Private Management Group Inc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 184.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 247,995 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 20.52%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 382,659 shares with $13.85 million value, up from 134,664 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 461,622 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Private Management Group Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 27,374 shares to 433,040 valued at $48.86M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nii Hldgs Inc stake by 1.18 million shares and now owns 29,481 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold BECN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 2,370 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 351 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Pnc Service has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Franklin Resource Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Penn Capital Management Co holds 323,671 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has 18,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 6,830 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 294,426 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 25,619 shares. Dudley & Shanley accumulated 805,210 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tompkins Fin, New York-based fund reported 497 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. KNISELY PHILIP bought $222,865 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. $165,250 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by BERQUIST CARL T on Monday, November 26. MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M bought 7,000 shares worth $229,110. ISABELLA PAUL also bought $101,635 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Wednesday, November 21. $497,828 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by NOVICH NEIL S on Wednesday, November 21. Harrison Christopher Anthony had bought 4,750 shares worth $149,147 on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $337,429 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Wednesday, November 21.

Among 14 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 21 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Underperform” on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stephens. Wedbush maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. As per Monday, October 8, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 15 with “Underperform”. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Tech Stock Sails to Top of Nasdaq on Buyout Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for December 18th – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Q4 Earnings Preview For Beacon Roofing Supply – Benzinga” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Genomic Health, Beacon Roofing Supply, Cronos Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, OGE Energy, and Spartan Motors â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Penney J C Inc (NYSE:JCP) stake by 1.70M shares to 298,512 valued at $496,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Roku Inc (Call) stake by 1.10 million shares and now owns 700,000 shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Friday, July 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 82,318 were accumulated by Zuckerman Invest Gru. Sather Inc owns 153,120 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,157 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 17,681 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Invest Ltd Liability reported 1.56 million shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Capital Limited Com stated it has 3.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge invested 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 349,520 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 384,422 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 57.45M shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Fjarde Ap has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of stock or 36,500 shares. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was sold by Nadella Satya. 2,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H. The insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M.