Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) by 18.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 298,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.52 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 67,794 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has declined 24.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – ZARRILLI WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS A NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE UNTIL SEPT30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – EU Will Target US Products, Safeguard European Steel Industry -Katainen; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Lee Zeldin: Rep. Zeldin’s Bipartisan Stress Test Improvement Act, to Safeguard Capital and Protect Consumers, Passes; 26/03/2018 – WINTERSTEIN: EU INITIATED SAFEGUARD INVESTIGATION ON STEEL; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics SVP and CFO Jeffrey McGroarty to Depart; 20/03/2018 – Synzi Partners with ClearDATA to Safeguard its Virtual Care Platform and Ensure Regulatory Compliance; 20/03/2018 – CHINA VICE COMMERCE MINISTER SAYS CHINA WILL ACTIVELY TAKE MEASURE TO SAFEGUARD CHINA INDUSTRIES’ INTERESTS IN RESPONSE TO U.S. TRADE INVESTIGATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Consumers Vow to Punish Businesses that Fail to Safeguard Their Data and Reward Those that Put Data Protection First; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – SAFEGUARD’S BOARD APPOINTED BRIAN J. SISKO TO SUCCEED ZARRILLI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions Acquires Professional Management Inc

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.77M, down from 482,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 2.13 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Mgmt reported 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 47,349 were reported by Girard Prtnrs Limited. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 731,611 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Puzo Michael J reported 1,363 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wespac Advisors Lc holds 17,587 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 45,147 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp reported 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 97,740 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 48,033 shares. Cap Investment Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 7,888 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,409 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 5.83M shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. $1.94 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 21 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 179,000 shares to 567,890 shares, valued at $66.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why one council member voted no on $17.1M in incentives for Honeywell HQ – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold SFE shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 0.85% less from 14.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 507,971 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). 61,073 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 3,370 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 4,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 0% or 315 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.07% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 232,300 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,833 shares. Zuckerman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 815,955 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,411 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 28,164 shares. Goodman Fincl Corp, Texas-based fund reported 339,728 shares. Teton Advisors Inc reported 27,920 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safeguard Scientifics had 8 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by First Analysis. The stock of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barrington Research with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, March 1. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 5 to “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 30 by Barrington.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) by 1.35 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $99.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axt Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 117,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,743 shares, and cut its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF).