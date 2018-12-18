Meridian Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 24.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,243 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57M, up from 85,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 20.46M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,487 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.60M, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 19.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1.56% or 1.17 million shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 103,881 shares. Cedar Hill Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,344 shares. Sit has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Investors owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,005 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 154,898 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.13% or 31,438 shares. Light Street Capital Management Lc holds 573,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 181,110 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Hound Ltd Llc holds 1.29M shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset New York has 4.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 239,328 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 69,232 shares. Salient Trust Lta accumulated 288,238 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Jane Street Gp accumulated 0.08% or 350,850 shares. Dillon & reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $533.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Appfolio Inc by 16,400 shares to 64,200 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, January 27.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363 on Monday, November 5. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 28, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, April 27 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 25 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 1 by Deutsche Bank. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, June 13 to “Sell” rating. Jefferies maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Monday, October 24.