Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 36.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, up from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 3.89M shares traded or 38.80% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (FCNCA) by 12.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 1,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.94 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $371.71. About 52,124 shares traded or 84.04% up from the average. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has declined 4.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First Citizens’ KS Bancorp takeover attempt: What happens next – Triangle Business Journal” on July 18, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shene Named Charlotte Metro Area Executive at First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “First Citizens Bank Completes Conversion of HomeBanc Division – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More FCNCA At The New 52-Week Low? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.00, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold FCNCA shares while 61 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 5.50 million shares or 14.43% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Pa owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 700 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.02% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Palladium Prns Ltd Company owns 1,550 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 18,455 shares stake. Cannell Peter B Comm Incorporated owns 5,592 shares. 588,236 were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated. American Intl Grp Inc owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Piermont Cap has invested 1.43% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 15,028 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 1,000 shares. Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 498 shares. Victory stated it has 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.12% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 606 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Corp Com (NASDAQ:SONC) by 58,110 shares to 99,470 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,155 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $9.80 million activity. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR had bought 50 shares worth $20,350. $28,305 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by NIX CRAIG L on Wednesday, September 5. Holding Olivia Britton sold $873,000 worth of stock. On Monday, November 26 BRYANT HOPE HOLDING sold $229,392 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 531 shares. HOLDING FRANK B JR had bought 75 shares worth $28,875 on Tuesday, November 20.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. Molnar Paul had sold 5,000 shares worth $638,183. Hollis Michael L. also sold $644,250 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, July 16. Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold $16,885 worth of stock or 140 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” on December 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FANG Stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) And More – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 30, 2018 : SFUN, CTRN, TNP – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stocks: The Shale Merger Wave Continues to Strengthen – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 40 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 151 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Equalweight” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was maintained by Howard Weil. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 11. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 29 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Williams Capital Group on Monday, August 29 with “Hold”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by SunTrust. TH Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Tuesday, November 17 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 894,602 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 16,475 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 263,135 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Third Point Limited Liability reported 500,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Parkside National Bank accumulated 181 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.13% or 212,951 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership owns 15,006 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. Principal Finance Grp has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 12,018 shares.