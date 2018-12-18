Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 48.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,061 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, up from 15,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 1.52M shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 6.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 5,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,085 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.04 million, up from 79,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.88M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, December 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83.0 target in Thursday, August 17 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 6 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, April 29.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guy Carpenter Names Ross Howard Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Mercer to Name Bala Viswanathan Chief Operating Officer – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Completes Acquisition of Summit Strategies Group – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $467.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Cormick (NYSE:MKC) by 9,631 shares to 146,629 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 4,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,355 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

Among 26 analysts covering Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Albemarle Corporation had 86 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $140 target in Thursday, April 12 report. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Monday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Tuesday, September 4 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 12 by Suntrust Robinson. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, September 16 report.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $600,315 activity.