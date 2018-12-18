Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 5,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 648,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.98 million, down from 654,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 6.22 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, down from 10,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $227.55. About 3.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 1.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Architects owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,974 shares. Thompson Davis & reported 175 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 70 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 3.81% or 20.93 million shares. Torray Lc holds 2.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 79,751 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 1,388 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 405,341 were accumulated by Citigroup. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs accumulated 3,000 shares. Carroll Associate Inc owns 1,780 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt has 32,706 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 923 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swedbank reported 1.82M shares. Orrstown Services owns 5,022 shares. Company Bancorp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 205,291 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 2,945 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $746,558 on Wednesday, June 20. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Parasnis Abhay sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73 million.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 31. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 15. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 16 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse downgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 15 to “Hold” rating. Dougherty & Company initiated the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, June 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 7 with “Mkt Perform”.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $148.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf by 1,942 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 10,833 shares valued at $904,795 was sold by Moeller Jon R. Another trade for 19,791 shares valued at $1.83 million was made by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Wednesday, November 28. 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 7,828 shares valued at $715,072 was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $9.54M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Bishop Steven D. Shares for $996,196 were sold by Fish Kathleen B on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 217,689 were accumulated by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Whittier Trust has invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Profund Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Todd Asset Ltd owns 9,889 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 1.19% or 4,167 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 54,509 shares. Mariner accumulated 356,401 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La reported 30,239 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 1.62% or 12,320 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt holds 89,210 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.50M shares. Argent Tru invested 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Epoch Investment Partners has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, July 30 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 19. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. As per Tuesday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 19.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.16 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.