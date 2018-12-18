Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in New York Times (NYT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 39,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.46M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.32 million, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in New York Times for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 2.56M shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.32M, up from 888,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 13.60 million shares traded or 13.07% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Corcept Therapeutics Rose 18.6% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “A Pharmaceutical Company With a Resilient Portfolio and Solid Pipeline – GuruFocus.com” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celltrion and Teva Announce FDA Approval of HERZUMA® (trastuzumab-pkrb), a Biosimilar to HERCEPTIN®, for the Treatment of HER2-Overexpressing Breast Cancer for Certain Indications – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 500,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 35 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharma had 170 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, November 16 report. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2. Guggenheim upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Friday, December 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Mizuho. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 30.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NYT’s profit will be $51.14M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US fund managers raise cash as small caps fall into bear market – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYT +7.5% to decade-plus high after solid Q3 topper – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “New York Times Co. Reports $24 Million Profit, Thanks to Digital Subscribers – The New York Times” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “Wall St. Tumbles on Global Growth Worries, J&J Decline – The New York Times” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Com reported 980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). J Goldman Limited Partnership holds 0.9% or 557,219 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 182,239 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Banbury Ltd invested 4.47% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Artisan Ptnrs Lp reported 5.39M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 139,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.12% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 8,794 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 93,691 shares. Shelton Cap holds 9,283 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vantage Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 33,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering New York Times (NYSE:NYT), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. New York Times had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, June 5. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 18 by TheStreet. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Jefferies. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, August 6. Jefferies maintained The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) rating on Monday, September 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $18.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 30 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. Singular Research initiated The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) rating on Thursday, February 9. Singular Research has “Sell” rating and $7.80 target. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 16.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 42,510 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $98.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) by 48,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $13.16 million activity. Another trade for 15,933 shares valued at $419,158 was made by Inversora Carso – S.A. de C.V. on Friday, July 6. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $14,010 was sold by TOBEN DOREEN A. 3,492 shares were sold by DENHAM ROBERT E, worth $97,226 on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 11,015 shares valued at $304,823 was made by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Thursday, November 8.