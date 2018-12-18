Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 83,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 642,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.18M, down from 726,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 92,247 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has declined 8.94% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,639 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78M, down from 36,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 628,729 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.87M for 18.25 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $7.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 6,694 shares to 38,293 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 69,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Scores Solid Results in Psoriatic Arthritis Study – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Public Storage had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 15 report. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 27 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of PSA in report on Monday, September 11 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PSA in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Equalweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 1.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $8.88 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 Barter David sold $4,969 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 309 shares. The insider Anderson – Mark – Albert sold 169 shares worth $2,346. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Mellott Russell sold $3,409. Rinat Zack sold $8.75M worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) on Friday, June 22.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $482.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 56,222 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $34.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 535,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold MODN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 15.02% more from 18.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Serv Ma has 668,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 7,812 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Essex Invest Management Co Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 146,347 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity owns 356,819 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 95,777 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited has 111,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has 47,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 22,590 shares. 36,860 are owned by Monarch Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Amer Interest Grp has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 17,121 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 1,575 shares. Macquarie holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 4,330 shares. 30 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Acadian Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Model N Partners with BPI Technologies to Drive Top Line Growth – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Model N: Back To Flat Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Model N (MODN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Why Is Model N (MODN) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Model N’s (MODN) CEO Zack Rinat on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Model N Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Dougherty & Company. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by JMP Securities. The rating was initiated by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MODN in report on Tuesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 7. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, December 13 to “Hold”. The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MODN in report on Wednesday, November 16 with “Hold” rating.