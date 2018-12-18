Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.76, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 26 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 31 reduced and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 11.69 million shares, up from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 21 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

A public form filed with the DC-based SEC on December 18, 2018 shared that Filip Balcaen, the director of Mohawk Industries Inc, ‘s company bought 24,937 shares . With avg. stock price per share of $117.7, the purchase’s amount is $2.93 million USD. He also acquired 207,046 shares that are worth about $25.16 million USD in the last 30 days. Now, Filip Balcaen owns 2.00 million shares which are around 2.70% of Mohawk Industries Inc’s total market cap.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.77 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.37 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.42 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.97 million for 11.73 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.29 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.40% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.12% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 713,858 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $268 highest and $130 lowest target. $181.63’s average target is 53.66% above currents $118.2 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MHK in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Raymond James. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 29. SunTrust maintained the shares of MHK in report on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 10.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 11 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $61.30 million activity. Another trade for 78,200 shares valued at $9.72M was bought by BALCAEN FILIP. $117,750 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE. HELEN SUZANNE L also sold $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares. Patton Rodney David had sold 763 shares worth $95,583 on Friday, November 30. 5,000 shares were sold by Thiers Bernard, worth $950,000. Carson Brian had bought 2,698 shares worth $313,877. LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S sold $2.50 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Friday, September 14.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 204,477 shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) has declined 8.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500.